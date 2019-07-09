Skip to Main Content
Road to the Olympic Games: FIVB beach volleyball world championships

Road To The Olympic Games

Volleyball·Coming Up

Road to the Olympic Games: FIVB beach volleyball world championships

This week's program includes coverage of the beach volleyball world championships in Hamburg, Germany.

Coverage begins Saturday at 12 p.m. ET

CBC Sports ·
Watch Canadian duo Sarah Pavan and Melissa Humana-Paredes go for gold & Olympic qualification in Hamburg, Germany. 0:00

Click on the video player on Saturday at 12 p.m. ET to watch Road to the Olympic Games, our weekly show spotlighting the best high-performance athletes from Canada and around the world.

On this week's edition of the program, we feature coverage of the beach volleyball world championships from Hamburg, Germany. 

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC Sports

Related Stories

Broadcast Partners