Canada to play for bronze after semifinal loss to U.S. at NORCECA volleyball event

Canada's women's volleyball team suffered a tough loss in the semifinals of the NORCECA Continental Championship on Saturday.

Despite having achieved their primary objective of clinching a spot in January's Olympic qualifying tournament, the team was still hoping for more as they took on the No. 2 ranked side.

The Americans, however, proved to strong on the day, powering to a 3-0 (25-17, 25-16, 25-18) victory.

Canada will now face hosts Puerto Rico in the bronze medal match on Sunday at 3 p.m. ET. While the Americans will square off against the Dominican Republic for gold.

Outside hitter Marie-Alex Belanger led Canada's attack. The native of Saint-Alphonse-Rodriguez, Que., had six attacks and two blocks for eight points.

"I am happy with the way we competed and how we executed," said Ben Josephson, Canada's coach. "For us the lesson is in the details, some really small things were missed on our side - coverage, a free ball pass or high ball set, and against a team that is really good, the little things are big things. We played well in the big rallies. We can play really well when we are focused."