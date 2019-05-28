Watch the NORCECA women's volleyball Challenge Cup
Watch live action from the NORCECA women's volleyball Challenge Cup.
Live coverage begins Friday at 7 p.m. ET
Click on the video player above Friday at 7 p.m. ET to watch live action from the NORCECA women's volleyball Challenge Cup.
Friday's coverage includes a match between Mexico and Puerto Rico. Return Saturday at 6 p.m. ET to see Canada take on Mexico. Action wraps up with the Canadians battling the Puerot Ricans at 2 p.m. ET.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.