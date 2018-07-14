McNamara twins golden for Canada in beach volleyball
Vancouver siblings win world university tournament in Munich
Vancouver's Nicole and Megan McNamara defeated Paula Soria and Belen Carro of Spain on Friday to capture gold at the ninth FISU world university beach volleyball tournament in Munich.
The twin sisters took the match in three sets (21-14, 18-21, 15-10) and capped a perfect run to the final.
"It's unbelievable – it feels so good," said Nicole. "I think we were a little bit nervous at one point, but once we shook that off and got back playing really aggressive, it really took off for us."
The McNamaras have enjoyed international success in the past, including a bronze at the FIVB U21 world championship in 2016, silver at the Youth Olympics and a U19 world championship bronze in 2014.
Earlier this year, the 20-year-olds helped their UCLA Bruins win the NCAA championship.
