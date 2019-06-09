Canada defeats Germany in men's volleyball Nations League

Canada edged Germany in five sets on Saturday for its fourth straight win in FIVB volleyball Nations League action.

Canada needed more than 2 1/2 hours to beat the Germans, taking the match: 23-25, 29-27, 25-18, 23-25, 15-12 at TD Place.

Sharone Vernon-Evans led the Canadians with 24 points and Nicholas Hoag contributed 18.

"We figured the match would be close. Germany is a strong team, they have big middle blockers so it's difficult to spike against them," said Canadian coach Glenn Hoag. "We stuck with it, we had a bad couple first sets but it was a really good team win so we're happy."

Canada is aiming for five straight wins on Sunday against Serbia.

