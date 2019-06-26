Skip to Main Content
Watch FIVB men's volleyball Nations League: Canada vs. Italy

Road To The Olympic Games

Volleyball·Coming Up

Watch FIVB men's volleyball Nations League: Canada vs. Italy

Watch live action from the FIVB men's volleyball Nations League event in Brasilia, Brazil beginning on Friday, June 28 at 4 p.m. ET when Canada takes on Italy.

Live coverage begins on Friday at 4 p.m. ET

CBC Sports ·
Canada squares off against Italy in Brasilia Brasil, at the Nilson Nelson Gymnasium. 0:00

Canada's first match is against Italy on Friday at 4 p.m. ET. Action continues with Canada facing host Brazil on Saturday at 7 p.m. ET and wraps up with Canada playing France on Sunday at 3 p.m. ET.

Tune into Road to the Olympic Games on Saturday at 4 p.m. ET for coverage of Canada vs. Italy. 

 

 

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC Sports

Related Stories

Broadcast Partners