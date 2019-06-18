Watch FIVB men's volleyball Nations League: Canada vs. China
Watch live action from the FIVB men's volleyball Nations League event in Hoffman Estates, Ill., beginning on Friday at 6 p.m. ET when Canada takes on China. CBC Sports will also live stream Canada's match against the U.S. on Saturday at 8:30 p.m. ET and the final match of the weekend against Japan on Sunday at 1 p.m. ET.
Live action begins Friday at 6 p.m. ET.
Click on the video player above to watch Canada compete in the FIVB men's volleyball Nations League event in Hoffman Estates, Ill.
Canada opens with a match against China on Friday at 6 p.m. ET.
Coverage continues with Canada taking on the U.S. on Saturday at 8:30 p.m. ET. and wraps up with Canada facing Japan on Sunday at 1 p.m. ET.
Tune into Road to the Olympic Games on Saturday at 4 p.m. ET for more coverage of the event.
