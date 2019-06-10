Canada's win streak halted at 4 in men's volleyball Nations League

Too many errors came back to haunt Canada in a five-set loss to Serbia on Sunday in week two of Volleyball Nations League play in Ottawa.

Serbia beat Canada: 25-17, 24-26, 25-21, 26-28, 15-12 at TD Place, ending the Canadians' win streak at four matches.

Sharone Vernon-Evans once again led the offence with 24 points while Gordon Perrin added 17, but Serbia took advantage of 41 errors to deprive the Canadians of a perfect weekend on home court.

"We are a bit disappointed with the loss but we tried hard, some of the players were pretty tired. Serbia served really well so it was really hard for us. We came back in the fifth set and got a point, so that's positive for us," said Canadian coach Glenn Hoag.

Canada travels to Iran for the third weekend of VNL. The Canadians will play Poland, Russia and the host country.

WATCH | Canada vs. Serbia: