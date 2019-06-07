Watch FIVB men's volleyball Nations League
Watch live action from the FIVB men's volleyball Nations League event in Iran.
Live coverage begins Friday at 7:40 p.m. ET
Click on the video player above Friday at 7:40 p.m. ET to watch live action from the FIVB men's volleyball Nations League as Canada takes on Australia.
Coverage continues on Saturday at 7:10 p.m. ET with Canada taking on Germany, and wraps up on Sunday at 4:10 p.m. ET with Canada facing Serbia.
