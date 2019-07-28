Heather Bansley, Brandie Wilkerson win beach volleyball bronze at Tokyo Open

Canada's Heather Bansley and Brandie Wilkerson won bronze at the Tokyo Open on Sunday.

The natives of Waterdon, Ont., and Toronto, respectively, needed 39 minutes to record a 2-0 (21-19, 21-11) win over 18th-seeded Karla Borger and Julia Sude of Germany.

This was the pair's fourth medal of this year's World Tour, after having won gold at both the Las Vegas and Mexico's Chetuma Opens last October, and a bronze at Brazil's Itapema Open in May.

Brazil's Agatha Bednarczuk and Eduarda "Duda" Lisboa, who defeated Bansley and Wilkerson in the semis, claimed gold.

The Brazilian duo needed 42 minutes to upset top seeded Americans Alix Klineman and April Ross 2-0 (21-19, 21-18) in the final.

Bronze medal for Canada at the Tokyo 4 star Beachvolleyball Olympic venue test event!

Recently-crowned women's world champions Melissa Humana-Paredes and Sarah Pavan finished fifth after being knocked out in straight sets (21-18, 21-19) by Klineman and Ross in the quarter-finals.

The match was a reversal of fortunes of sorts for Pavan of Kitchener, Ont. and Toronto native Humana-Paredes, who defeated the high-flying Americans earlier in the month to claim the world championship in Germany.

On the men's side, Sam Pedlow of Barrie, Ont., and Richmond Hill, Ont., native Sam Schachter placed ninth.

Norway's Anders Mol and Christian Sorum topped the podium after posting a 2-0 (21-17, 21-18) win in 38 minutes over Germany's Nils Ehlers and Lars Fluggen.

Alexander Brouwer and Robert Meeuwsen of the Netherlands won bronze with a 2-0 (21-12, 21-17) win over Alison Cerutti and Alvaro Filho of Brazil.

The Tokyo Open is a test event for next year's summer Olympics. As such, the tournament followed the same 24-team main draw format that will be used for the 2020 Games.