Golden again: Sarah Pavan, Melissa Humana-Paredes top podium at Vienna Major

Sarah Pavan and Melissa Humana-Paredes are on a roll.

The Canadian duo, already crowned 2019 world champions, won their third gold medal of the FIVB World Tour this season at the A1 Major Vienna five-star event on Sunday

It's the 3rd gold medal in 6 weeks for Sarah Pavan and Melissa Humana-Paredes of Canada on the FIVB Beach World Tour with their win in the Vienna Major - Maria Antonelli and Carol Solberg of Brazil take silver

Pavan, of Kitcher, Ont., and Toronto's Humana-Paredes defeated Brazil's Maria Antonelli and Carol Solberg 2-0 (21-19, 21-16) to win the $600,000 US tournament.

"It wasn't our best match of the tournament, but somehow we kept finding ways to steal some points here and there. The first set was definitely a battle, as I think we were down 15-11, but we kept grinding," said Pavan.

Along with three golds, the Canadians have also grabbed two top-10 results in the past six weeks.

"It's been wild," said Humana-Paredes.

Of the four semifinalists, only Pavan and Humana-Paredes did not hail from Brazil. Agatha Bednarczuk and Duda Lisboa brought home bronze.

The Canadians had never won a medal in Vienna prior to this year.

Earlier this season, Pavan and Humana-Paredes won gold at the beach volleyball world championships to book a spot for Canada at the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo. Their latest tournament win came in Edmonton last month.

Canada's Brandie Wilkerson and Heather Bansley finished 17th in Vienna. On the men's side, Sam Schachter and Sam Pedlow also ended in 17th, while Ben Saxton and Grant O'Gorman were 25th.