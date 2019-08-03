Canada's Pavan, Humana-Paredes storm into another beach volleyball final

Beach volleyball duo Sarah Pavan and Melissa Humana-Paredes eased their way into another FIVB World Tour final on Saturday.

The Canadian pair defeated Brazil's Agatha Bednarczuk and Duda Lisboa 2-0 (21-17, 21-12) in the A1 Major Vienna semifinal. The victory set up a gold-medal match on Sunday against another Brazilian squad featuring Maria Antonelli and Carol Solberg.

"It was a very efficient match by us," said Toronto's Humana-Paredes. "That team is very strong so we knew we had to play our best game and we did most of that today.

"We put them in passing trouble and we were able to play the kind of defence we wanted and make the plays we did and that's what happens when we play well."

That moment when you adv. to the <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/viennamajor?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#viennamajor</a> Final <a href="https://twitter.com/melissa_hp10?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@melissa_hp10</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/SarahPavan?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@SarahPavan</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/VBallCanada?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@VBallCanada</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/FIVBVolleyball?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@FIVBVolleyball</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/CBCOlympics?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@CBCOlympics</a> <a href="https://t.co/MDzVwa7TuS">pic.twitter.com/MDzVwa7TuS</a> —@beach_inside_de

Of the four semifinalists, only Pavan and Humana-Paredes did not hail from Brazil. The Canadians have never won a medal in Vienna.

"We want it to be gold but it's not going to be easy," said Pavan, of Kitchener, Ont.

Earlier this season, Pavan and Humana-Paredes won gold at the beach volleyball world championships to book a spot for Canada at the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo. Their latest tournament win came in Edmonton last month.