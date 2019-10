Watch FIVB men's volleyball World Cup

Click on the video player above to watch Canada compete at the FIVB men's volleyball World Cup in Nagano, Japan.

The Canadians take on Brazil on Tuesday at 5 a.m. ET.

Canada's schedule continues on Wednesday with a match against Russia (1 a.m. ET), Thursday against Iran (10 p.m. ET), Friday against Egypt (10 p.m. ET), and on Sunday against Australia (4 a.m. ET).

