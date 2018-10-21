Bansley, Wilkerson win beach volleyball all-Canadian final
Duo takes title over Pavan, Humana-Paredes
Heather Bansley and Brandie Wilkerson defeated Sarah Pavan and Melissa Humana-Paredes in the first-ever all-Canadian showdown in a FIVB World Tour event at the Las Vegas Open on Sunday.
The beach volleyball duo took the decisive third set to win 2-1 (21-17, 17-21, 15-9).
Bansley and Wilkerson have reached the podium in five of their last eight events and were dominate in the tiebreaker on Sunday, according to FIVB.com.
"We're really motivated to keep doing well," said Wilkerson. "The key was staying together. It's just the two of us in the court and our coach has prepared us as much as we could.
"We're ready for anything and those kinds of things happen. I think we handled it pretty well, we were very positive and energetic. It's a new set in the end of the day and you can't let those mistakes get to you."
