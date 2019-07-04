Pavan, Humana-Paredes advance at beach volleyball world championships

Canada's Melissa Humana-Paredes and Sarah Pavan are off to the quarter-finals at the world beach volleyball championships.

The world's sixth-ranked duo defeated reigning European champions Sanne Keizer and Madelein Meppelink of the Netherlands 2-1 (21-18, 18-21, 15-9) in round-of-16 play on Thursday.

Toronto's Humana-Peredes and Pavan, from Kitchener, Ont., are hoping to improve on their fourth-place showing from the most recent world championships in 2017.

The Canadians will face 18th-ranked Marta Menegatti and Viktoria Orsi Toth of Italy in the quarterfinals.

MATCH POINT | 🇨🇦's <a href="https://twitter.com/SarahPavan?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@SarahPavan</a> & <a href="https://twitter.com/melissa_hp10?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@melissa_hp10</a> defeat the 🇳🇱 at the Beach Volleyball World Championships and advance to the quarter-finals.<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Hamburg2019?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Hamburg2019</a><a href="https://twitter.com/VBallCanada?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@VBallCanada</a><a href="https://twitter.com/CBCOlympics?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@CBCOlympics</a><br><br>Watch more: <a href="https://t.co/J0JRO2c48j">https://t.co/J0JRO2c48j</a> <a href="https://t.co/Ai9IMxBniF">pic.twitter.com/Ai9IMxBniF</a> —@CBCOlympics

The quarter-finals and semifinals are Friday with the final on Saturday.

Meanwhile, two Canadian men's teams were eliminated in the round of 32. Grant O'Gorman and Ben Sexton fell to Austria, while Sam Pedlow and Sam Schachter were defeated by Brazil.

CBC Sports live coverage

CBC Sports' live stream of the event is underway with the women's round of 16, followed by the men's round of 32.

Return Friday at 5:15 a.m. ET to watch the women's quarter-finals, followed by the men's round of 16 at 7:45 a.m. ET before the day's action concludes with the women's semis beginning at 1:15 p.m. ET.

Sarah Pavan says partner Melissa Humana-Parades is a star in their post-match interview at <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Hamburg2019?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Hamburg2019</a><br><br>Watch more beach volleyball: <a href="https://t.co/J0JRO2c48j">https://t.co/J0JRO2c48j</a> <a href="https://t.co/wndntsgNE4">pic.twitter.com/wndntsgNE4</a> —@CBCOlympics

Saturday's coverage begins with the men's quarter-finals at 4:50 a.m. ET. The women's medal games begin with the bronze match at 7 a.m. ET, followed by the gold at 9:15 a.m. ET. The men's semis wrap up the day at 11 a.m. ET.

Coverage concludes Sunday with the men's bronze-medal match at 6:30 a.m. ET, followed by the gold at 8 a.m. ET.