Canada earns gold, bronze at beach volleyball's Gstaad Major

Pavan, Humana-Paredes defeat Germany for gold; Bansley, Wilkerson take bronze

CBC Sports ·
Sarah Pavan, left, and Canadian teammate Melissa Humana-Paredes celebrate after winning the gold-medal match at the FIVB Beach Volleyball World Tour Gstaad Major on Sunday in Switzerland. (Peter Schneider/Associated Press)

Entering Sunday's Gstaad Major beach volleyball tournament in Switzerland, there was a possibility of an all-Canadian showdown in the final.

While those hopes were dashed, Canada came away from the FIVB event with a gold and bronze medal.

Sarah Pavan and Melissa Humana-Paredes defeated Julia Sude and Chantal Laboureur of Germany 2-1 (21-17, 12-21, 17-15) in the gold-medal game.

The Germans held match point at 15-14, but Canada responded by scoring three straight points for the win against the defending champions. 

The Canadian duo picked up 1,200 points and $40,000 US for their efforts.

This marks the third FIVB gold medal and second beach major series title for Pavan and Humana-Paredes. 

Pavan and Humana-Paredes booked their spot in the final by beating the Brazilian side of Agatha Bednarczuk and Eduarda Santos Lisboa 2-1 earlier Sunday. 

Heather Bansley and Brandie Wilkerson were on the other side of the bracket, but the Canadians dropped their semifinal match against Sude and Laboureur 2-1. 

However, the duo responded by blanking Bednarczuk and Lisboa in the third-place match.

Bansley and Wilkerson added 840 points to their total and collected $16,000.

Overall, Canada secured two women's medals at the same World Tour event for the first time.

With files from The Canadian Press

