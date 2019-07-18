Skip to Main Content

Watch FIVB beach volleyball World Tour from Edmonton

Watch live action from the FIVB beach volleyball World Tour from Edmonton.

Coverage begins Saturday at 7 p.m. ET with the men's semifinals

CBC Sports ·
Watch Womens semifinal beach Volleyball live from the EXPO Centre Grounds, Edmonton, Alberta. 0:00

Click on the video player above to watch live action from the FIVB beach volleyball World Tour from Edmonton. 

Coverage begins with the first men's semifinal on Saturday at 7 p.m. ET, followed by the second semifinal at 8 p.m ET.

The women's semifinals go at 9 p.m. ET and 10 p.m. ET.

On Sunday, CBC will have the bronze and gold medal matches live, beginning at 3 p.m. ET.

