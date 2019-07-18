Watch FIVB beach volleyball World Tour from Edmonton

Click on the video player above to watch live action from the FIVB beach volleyball World Tour from Edmonton.

Coverage begins with the first men's semifinal on Saturday at 7 p.m. ET, followed by the second semifinal at 8 p.m ET.

The women's semifinals go at 9 p.m. ET and 10 p.m. ET.

On Sunday, CBC will have the bronze and gold medal matches live, beginning at 3 p.m. ET.