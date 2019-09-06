Skip to Main Content
Watch Road to the Olympic Games: FIVB beach volleyball World Tour Finals

Road To The Olympic Games

Tune into Road to the Olympic Games, our weekly program spotlighting the best high-performance athletes from Canada and around the world. This week's edition features coverage of the FIVB beach volleyball World Tour finals.

Coverage begins on Saturday at 1 p.m. ET and Sunday at 2 p.m. ET

The final stop on the 2019 World Beach Volleyball World Tour will see 32 teams per gender battle it out for $600,000 in prize money and the chance to play at the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games. 0:00
