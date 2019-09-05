Skip to Main Content
Watch FIVB beach volleyball World Tour Finals: women's and men's round of 16

CBC Sports is providing a free live stream of the FIVB beach volleyball World Tour finals, beginning with the women's and men's round of 16 on Friday at 12 p.m. ET.

Live coverage begins Friday at 12 p.m. ET from Rome

CBC Sports ·
The final stop on the 2019 World Beach Volleyball World Tour will see 32 teams per gender battle it out for $600,000 in prize money and the chance to play at the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games. 0:00

Click on the video player above on Friday at 12 p.m. ET to watch the FIVB beach volleyball World Tour Finals from Rome. 

Coverage begins with the women's and men's round of 16.

Return on Saturday at 6 a.m. ET for quarter-finals matches, followed by the semifinals at noon ET.

The medal matches begin on Sunday at 11:45 a.m. ET.

Tune into Road to the Olympic Games on Saturday at 1 p.m. ET and Sunday at 2 p.m. ET for more coverage. 

