Watch FIVB beach volleyball World Tour Finals: women's and men's round of 16
CBC Sports is providing a free live stream of the FIVB beach volleyball World Tour finals, beginning with the women's and men's round of 16 on Friday at 12 p.m. ET.
Live coverage begins Friday at 12 p.m. ET from Rome
Click on the video player above on Friday at 12 p.m. ET to watch the FIVB beach volleyball World Tour Finals from Rome.
Coverage begins with the women's and men's round of 16.
Return on Saturday at 6 a.m. ET for quarter-finals matches, followed by the semifinals at noon ET.
The medal matches begin on Sunday at 11:45 a.m. ET.
Tune into Road to the Olympic Games on Saturday at 1 p.m. ET and Sunday at 2 p.m. ET for more coverage.