Watch FIVB beach volleyball Olympic qualifying tournament

Watch the FIVB beach volleyball Olympic qualifying tournament from Haiyang, China.

Live action begins on Friday at 8 p.m. ET

The best beach volleyballers compete for coveted Olympic berths from Haiyang, China. 0:00

Click on the video player above to watch live action from the FIVB beach volleyball Olympic qualification tournament in Haiyang, China.

Action begins on Friday at 8 p.m. ET, and continues on Saturday at 9 p.m. ET.

Canadians in action include the women's pair of Heather Bansley and Brandie Wilkerson as well as the men's duo of Sam Pedlow and Sam Schachter.

