Watch FIVB beach volleyball Olympic qualifying tournament

Click on the video player above to watch live action from the FIVB beach volleyball Olympic qualification tournament in Haiyang, China.

Action begins on Friday at 8 p.m. ET, and continues on Saturday at 9 p.m. ET.

Canadians in action include the women's pair of Heather Bansley and Brandie Wilkerson as well as the men's duo of Sam Pedlow and Sam Schachter.