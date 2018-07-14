Canadian women's volleyball team falls to U.S. in semis at Pan Am Cup
Canucks lose in 4 sets, will play Brazil for bronze
Canada's women's volleyball squad will play Brazil for bronze at the Pan Am Cup after a semifinal loss to the United States on Friday.
Canada fell in four sets to the Americans: 18-25, 25-23, 23-25,19-25.
Kiera Van Ryk and Alexa Gray topped Canada's scoring with 18 and 16 points, respectively, and Autumn Bailey added 10.
Sarah Wilhite, Adora Anae and Haleigh Washington each had 13 points for the American side.
The United States recorded 21 blocks, led by seven from Chiaka Ogbogu, compared with nine by Canada.
"I don't like to lose, but I am happy with the performance of my team, and tomorrow we will fight for a bronze medal," said Canada's head coach Marcello Abbondanza. "We need to play more matches like this one. The U.S. team improved throughout this tournament."
Canada's only medal at the Pan Am Cup was a bronze in 2002.
The third-place match against the Brazilians goes Saturday.
