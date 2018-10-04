Recap
Canadian women's volleyball team eliminated at world championship
The Canadian women's volleyball team has been knocked out of the world championship. A 3-1 loss (23-25, 27-25, 25-21, 25-21) to Bulgaria (2-3) on Wednesday prevented Canada (1-4) from moving on to the second round at the event in Sapporo, Japan.
Team finishes 1-4 in Japan
The Canadian women's volleyball team has been knocked out of the world championship.
A 3-1 loss (23-25, 27-25, 25-21, 25-21) to Bulgaria (2-3) on Wednesday prevented Canada (1-4) from moving on to the second round at the event in Sapporo, Japan.
Instead, it's Bulgaria taking the fourth and final second-round spot out of the six-team Pool B. Canada came fifth.
Autumn Bailey of Burlington, Ont., and Kiera Van Ryk of New Westminster, B.C., led Canada with 18 points apiece.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.