Canadian women's volleyball team eliminated at world championship

The Canadian women's volleyball team has been knocked out of the world championship.

A 3-1 loss (23-25, 27-25, 25-21, 25-21) to Bulgaria (2-3) on Wednesday prevented Canada (1-4) from moving on to the second round at the event in Sapporo, Japan.

Instead, it's Bulgaria taking the fourth and final second-round spot out of the six-team Pool B. Canada came fifth.

Autumn Bailey of Burlington, Ont., and Kiera Van Ryk of New Westminster, B.C., led Canada with 18 points apiece.