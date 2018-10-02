Recap
Canadian women's volleyball team swept by China at worlds
Canada fell to 0-3 at the women's volleyball world championship with a 3-0 (25-21, 25-21, 25-13) loss against top-ranked China on Tuesday in Sapporo, Japan.
Canada fell to 0-3 at the women's volleyball world championship with a 3-0 (25-21, 25-21, 25-13) loss against top-ranked China on Tuesday.
It was the third straight three-set loss for No. 19-ranked Canada.
Kiera Van Ryk of New Westminster, B.C., led Canada with 11 points. Emily Maglio of Cranbrook, B.C., added nine.
Ting Zhu scored a match-high 14 points for reigning Olympic champion China.
Canada returns to action on Wednesday against Cuba (0-3).
The teams are tied for last in Pool B. The top four teams in each of the four six-team pools advance to the second round.
