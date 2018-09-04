Skip to Main Content
Canadian trio receives post-season volleyball awards

Road To The Olympic Games

Canadian trio receives post-season volleyball awards

Heather Bansley of Waterdown, Ont., was named top defensive player for the FIVB World Tour for the third time in the past four seasons, while her partner Brandie Wilkerson of Toronto was voted as best blocker for the first time.

Heather Bansley named top defensive player for 3rd time

The Canadian Press ·
Heather Bansley dives for a ball during competition at the 2016 Olympics in Rio. (Petr David Josek/Associated Press)

Three Canadian beach volleyball players have earned post-season awards from the FIVB World Tour.

Heather Bansley of Waterdown, Ont., was named top defensive player for the third time in the past four seasons, while her partner Brandie Wilkerson of Toronto was voted as best blocker for the first time.

Meanwhile, Melissa Humana-Paredes of Toronto was named top setter. It's her third award, after being named 2014 top rookie and 2017 most improved player.

Eduarda Lisboa, a 20-year-old from Brazil, was named most outstanding player.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices

Related Stories

Broadcast Partners

Popular Now

  1. Find more popular stories

Comments

To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.

By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.

Discover more from CBC

More Stories from us