Canadian trio receives post-season volleyball awards

Heather Bansley of Waterdown, Ont., was named top defensive player for the FIVB World Tour for the third time in the past four seasons, while her partner Brandie Wilkerson of Toronto was voted as best blocker for the first time.
Three Canadian beach volleyball players have earned post-season awards from the FIVB World Tour.
Meanwhile, Melissa Humana-Paredes of Toronto was named top setter. It's her third award, after being named 2014 top rookie and 2017 most improved player.
Eduarda Lisboa, a 20-year-old from Brazil, was named most outstanding player.
