Canadian women's volleyball team secures spot at 2019 Pan Am Games
Canada defeats Dominican Republic to claim Pool A at Pan American Cup
Canada used its powerful serve in defeating the Dominican Republic 3-0 at the women's volleyball Pan American Cup on Tuesday to claim Pool A while securing a spot for the Canadian team in the 2019 Pan American Games.
Set scores were 25-23, 25-14, 25-20 with Canada outserving the Dominican Republic 11-5.
Alexa Gray led Canada with 18 points and Kiera Van Ryk added 14, including six aces. Autumn Bailey had seven points, and Jennifer Cross and Emily Maglio each had added six for Canada, which opened the match tied with the Dominican Republic with 10 points on identical 2-0 records.
"It was one of the best games we have played," said Canada's head coach Marcello Abbondanza. "It was one spectacular victory, which was executed very cleanly."
Canada's victory gave the team the maximum 15 points to secure top spot in the pool and advance directly to the semifinals.
Brayelin Martinez had 12 points to lead the Dominicans.
The Dominican women's team is ranked ninth in the FIVB world ranking. Canada is 19th.
