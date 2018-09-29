Shaky Canadian women fall to Turkey to open volleyball worlds

Turkey swept Canada 3-0 (25-18, 25-13, 25-15) on Saturday in both teams' first game of the FIVB women's volleyball world championship in Sapporo, Japan.

Turkey, this year's FIVB Volleyball Nations League runners-up, led in every aspect of the match, including an 11-3 margin in aces and 27-14 in digs.

"We entered the court very nervous," Canadian coach Marcello Abbondanza told fivb.com at Hokkaido Prefectural Sports Centre. "It's the first time [at a world championship] for many of our players and many don't play in professional championships or at a high level."

Abbondanza added his one regret was the team's lack of response when trailing in a set.

Canada's captain, Kyla Richey, agreed that nerves were a key factor in the loss.

We aren't dwelling on this game. We are focused on moving forward. — Canadian captain Kyla Richey on Saturday's sweep at the hands of Turkey

"The first breakdown was in reception and we couldn't get back in rhythm after that," she said. "We had success against this team last month in exhibition games.

"However, we aren't dwelling on this game. We are focused now on moving forward."

Canada's attack was led by Autumn Bailey, Alexa Gray and 19-year-old Kiera Van Ryk, the only player on her side to reach double figures with 12 points.

Seyma Ercan had 14 points for Turkey while Meryem Boz added 13 points.

Canada plays Italy on Sunday.