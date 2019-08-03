Canada handed 2nd straight loss after falling to Russia in Olympic volleyball qualifier
Canadians play Mexico in final round-robin game on Sunday
The Canadian women's volleyball team lost 3-0 to Russia on Saturday, picking up their second straight defeat at an Olympic qualifying event.
Set scores were 25-13, 25-21 and 25-22.
Alexa Gray of Calgary led Canada with 16 points while Kiera Van Ryk of Surrey, B.C., had 10.
Canada was coming off a 3-1 (21-25, 25-20, 25-19, 25-22) loss to Korea in its opening match of the tournament on Friday. The Canadians play Mexico in their final round-robin game on Sunday.
The winner of the four-team event earns a berth in the 2020 Tokyo Summer Games.
WATCH | Canada vs. Russia full match
Six four-team events are taking place around the world this weekend, which serve as the first Olympic qualifiers. The remaining five spots in the 12-team Games (host Japan gets an automatic entry) will be determined at regional championships in January.
