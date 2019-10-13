Canada wins bronze at NORCECA volleyball event

Alexa Gray had 21 points to lead Canada to a 3-0 win over Puerto Rico on Sunday to win bronze at the NORCECA women's volleyball continental championship.

The 26-24, 25-13, 25-20 win guarantees Canada a berth at the NORCECA Olympic qualification tournament in January in the Dominican Republic.

Kiera Van Ryk scored 13 for the Canadians.

Paulina Prieto Cerame led the Puerto Ricans with 10 points.