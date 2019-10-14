Canada falls to Poland in straight sets at volleyball World Cup

Maciej Muzaj had 14 points to lead Poland to a 3-0 win over Canada on Monday at the FIVB men's volleyball World Cup.

Poland, currently in second place of the 12-team FIVB World Cup, beat Canada 25-23, 26-24, 25-20.

Poland outblocked Canada 14-3, and made fewer errors. Canada's Sharone Vernon-Evans was top scorer with 19 points.

"Poland have repeatedly shown us this year why they are one of the best teams in the world, if not the best, and there's always a lesson to take away after you play this team," said Canada's coach Dan Lewis.

"I'm extremely proud of our team today. It's the 10th match of the tournament and they're fighting so hard for every point."

Poland has won eight out of their 10 matches so far. Brazil is undefeated in No. 1 position with one match left.

Canada has four wins and six losses, with one match left, against host Japan (7-3).