Canada opens volleyball worlds with sweep of Netherlands

Canada opens volleyball worlds with sweep of Netherlands

Canada is off to a winning start at the world volleyball championship. Nicholas Hoag of Sherbrooke, Que., led the way with 12 points as Canada swept the Netherlands 3-0 (25-15, 25-23, 25-18) on Wednesday in Ruse, Bulgaria.

Sharone Vernon-Evans, pictured competing at a FIVB World League game in 2017, scored 11 points in Canada’s win over the Netherlands at the world volleyball championships on Wednesday. (Alexandre Schneider/Getty Images )

It was Canada's first win over the Netherlands in world championship history. The Canadians lost the previous two meetings in 1978 and 1990.

Sharone Vernon-Evans of Scarborough, Ont., added 11 points for Canada, while Netherlands captain Abdel-Aziz Nimir had a match-high 13.

A triple block by Canada on Abdel-Aziz near the end of the second set gave coach Stephane Antinga's team the key point it needed to win the tightest set.

Canada faces Egypt on Thursday.

