Skip to Main Content
Canada finishes Olympic volleyball qualifier on high but falls short of Tokyo spot

Indspire Awards

Indspire Awards showcases and honours Indigenous talent from across Canada.
Volleyball·Olympic Qualifying

Canada finishes Olympic volleyball qualifier on high but falls short of Tokyo spot

Alexa Gray had 21 points to lead Canada's women's volleyball team past Mexico 3-0 on Sunday in their final match at an Olympic qualification tournament.

Canadians can still qualify for Games at next year's NORCECA continental tournament

The Canadian Press ·
Canada defeated Mexico 3-0 (25-22, 25-15, 25-17) in their final match at an Olympic qualification tournament on Sunday. Despite the win, Canada fell short of booking a spot at the Tokyo Olympics through this event. (@FIVBVolleyball/Twitter)

Alexa Gray had 21 points to lead Canada's women's volleyball team past Mexico 3-0 on Sunday in their final match at an Olympic qualification tournament.

The Canadians won the three sets 25-22, 25-15, 25-17.

With a 1-2 record at the tournament Canada does not qualify for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics from this tournament.

Instead, the Canadians will have another chance in the NORCECA continental tournament early next year.

Russia won the qualification tournament with a five-set win over South Korea on Sunday, earning a berth for Tokyo.

Six four-team events were held around the world this weekend, serving as the first Olympic qualifiers.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC Sports

Broadcast Partners

Comments

To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.

By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.