Canada finishes Olympic volleyball qualifier on high but falls short of Tokyo spot

Alexa Gray had 21 points to lead Canada's women's volleyball team past Mexico 3-0 on Sunday in their final match at an Olympic qualification tournament.

The Canadians won the three sets 25-22, 25-15, 25-17.

With a 1-2 record at the tournament Canada does not qualify for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics from this tournament.

Instead, the Canadians will have another chance in the NORCECA continental tournament early next year.

Russia won the qualification tournament with a five-set win over South Korea on Sunday, earning a berth for Tokyo.

Six four-team events were held around the world this weekend, serving as the first Olympic qualifiers.