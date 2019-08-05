Canada finishes Olympic volleyball qualifier on high but falls short of Tokyo spot
Alexa Gray had 21 points to lead Canada's women's volleyball team past Mexico 3-0 on Sunday in their final match at an Olympic qualification tournament.
Canadians can still qualify for Games at next year's NORCECA continental tournament
Alexa Gray had 21 points to lead Canada's women's volleyball team past Mexico 3-0 on Sunday in their final match at an Olympic qualification tournament.
The Canadians won the three sets 25-22, 25-15, 25-17.
With a 1-2 record at the tournament Canada does not qualify for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics from this tournament.
Instead, the Canadians will have another chance in the NORCECA continental tournament early next year.
Russia won the qualification tournament with a five-set win over South Korea on Sunday, earning a berth for Tokyo.
Six four-team events were held around the world this weekend, serving as the first Olympic qualifiers.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.