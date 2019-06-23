Canada downs US for 2nd straight win in men's Volleyball Nations League
Canucks now six points back of Final Six berth
Facing a tough American team in the FIVB men's volleyball Nations League on Saturday, Canada didn't blink.
After swapping the first two sets, the Canadians held firm to record a three sets to one victory (25-22, 22-25, 25-23, 25-17) over the United States.
Following the match Canada's coach Glenn Hoag said, "we're happy with the win because we played well and focused. We kept errors low, which is a big thing for us. … Block defence is one of our strengths and that worked really well tonight, and our serving was good."
With the victory, Canada's record improves to 6-5. More importantly, the team has moved to within six points of fifth placed Italy.
Since only the top five teams will join the hosts Americans in the Final Six, Canada will look to keep its good form as it prepares to take on Japan on Sunday.
Canada will conclude preliminary round play next weekend against No. 2-ranked Brazil, the third-ranked Italians and France.
