Canada downs China for much-needed win in men's Volleyball Nations League

Road To The Olympic Games

Volleyball

Canada regained some much-needed momentum in the FIVB men's volleyball Nations League  with a 3-1 victory (25-19, 25-23, 22-25, 25-17) over last-place China on Friday. 

Canucks continue pursuit of Final Six berth against US on Saturday

Entering the match, Canada had been riding a four-game losing streak. The win evens Canada's record at 5-5 and should bolster the team heading into a tough game against the United States on Saturday.

Canada will close out week 4 preliminary-round action against Japan on Sunday. All matches will be streamed at cbc.ca/sports.

Only the top five teams will join the hosts Americans in the Final Six. Canada currently sits in eighth place with 15 points —seven behind fifth-place France.

Canada will conclude preliminary round play next weekend against No. 2-ranked Brazil, the third-ranked Italians and France.

