Focus, teamwork crucial for Canada turnaround in Volleyball Nations League

The Canadian men's team has reached a critical stage in the Volleyball Nations League season as players stare at a challenging path to the final round.

Canada enters Week 4 of preliminary-round action in the midst of a four-game losing streak and sitting 10th in the 16-team standings with a 4-5 record.

The top-five squads will join the host United States in the Final Six at Chicago, beginning July 10 at the University of Illinois' Credit Union 1 Arena.

Canada is seven points behind fifth-place France with games against last-place China (1-8), the No. 6 Americans and No. 11 Japan this weekend in Hoffman Estates, Ill., all of which will be live streamed at CBCSports.ca.

"There are still plenty of games to play. I trust we'll do what we set out to do [this season]," said Canada's standout opposite hitter, Sharone Vernon-Evans, who tops the VNL with 158 points on 129 attacks, 16 blocks and 13 service points.

Canada head coach Glenn Hoag will lean on outside hitter Stephen Maar, pictured here, during an important weekend in Illinois as the men's squad continues to pursue a berth in next month's Volleyball Nations League Final Six. (Submitted by FIVB)

The Canadians, who went 8-7 a year ago and failed to advance in the first year of VNL play, are coming off a winless weekend at Iran, where they lost 3-0 in sets to the top-ranked hosts and 3-1 to fourth-ranked Russia and No. 7 Poland.

"We have a lot of work to do in all aspects of our game," Glenn Hoag said afterwards. He returned as Canada's head coach this season, taking over from Stephane Antiga, after guiding the team to a fifth-place finish at the 2016 Olympics in Rio.

Vernon-Evans, who had 50 points over three games last weekend, would like to see the team maintain focus throughout matches.

On June 9, Canada saw its four-game win streak halted in Ottawa as Serbia made the hosts pay for their 41-error performance with a five-set victory.

"When we lose focus it results in errors, so that's an area we need to improve," Vernon-Evans said. "We've got to stay locked in for the remainder of VNL and continue to support each other and work together as a team.

"As we get used to the lineup, improve our communication on the court and learn each other's abilities, we will be much more in sync and effective."

While the 20-year-old Vernon-Evans believes no one game outweighs another, Friday's 6 p.m. ET start against the Chinese will be huge for Canada to regain some momentum ahead of a tough U.S. matchup on Saturday at 8:30 p.m. before battling Japan on Sunday at 1 p.m.

The U.S. which defeated Brazil in last year's bronze-medal match, is fresh off an unbeaten weekend in Cannes, France, and has won four straight to improve to 5-4.

Ben Patch and T.J. DeFalco, who entered last weekend leading the team in scoring with 57 points apiece, lead the way with two-time Olympian David Smith.

"We'll approach each game this weekend with the same amount of intensity," says the six-foot-seven Vernon-Evans, who missed a chunk of last season recovering from a stress fracture in his left tibia, or shin bone. "It's that kind of mindset we need to have a shot at reaching our goals.

"Our job is to come out and compete. We'll just play our game."

Canada will conclude the preliminary round next weekend in Brazil against the No. 2-ranked hosts, third-ranked Italians and France.