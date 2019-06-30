Canada's volleyball playoff hopes dashed in loss to Brazil
Loss snaps 4-game win streak for Canadian men
Canada's hopes of advancing in men's volleyball Nations League play were dashed after a 3-0 (25-20, 25-19, 25-19) defeat to Brazil on Saturday in the victors' home country.
Despite a big victory over Italy on Friday, Canada found itself in a must-win situation against the hosts and No. 2 ranked team.
WATCH | Brazil cut down Canada in Nations League:
Entering Saturday's match, Canada had been riding a four-game win streak. But the loss to Brazil has left the team four points shy of a Final Six berth, with only one preliminary round game (and three possible points) remaining.
Only the top five squads from the preliminary 16 team round, along with the host Americans, advance to the next stage of the competition, beginning July 10 at the University of Illinois' Credit Union 1 Arena.
Canada will conclude preliminary round play against France on Sunday. The match will be live streamed at 3 p.m. ET on CBCSports.ca.
