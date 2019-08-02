Canada's woes against Korea continue with another women's volleyball loss

The Canadian women's volleyball team lost 3-1 (21-25, 25-20, 25-19, 25-22) to Korea in the opening match of an Olympic qualifying event on Friday.

The winner of the four-team event, which also includes Russia and Mexico, earns a berth in the 2020 Tokyo Summer Games.

Korea has now beaten Canada in all 12 of their matches at major world level tournaments.

Alexa Gray of Calgary led Canada with 21 kills, while Kiera Van Ryk of Surrey, B.C., had 11.

Canada faces Russia on Saturday. Russia swept Mexico in the other match on Friday.

Six four-team events are taking place around the world this weekend, which serve as the first Olympic qualifiers. The remaining five spots in the 12-team Games (host Japan gets an automatic entry) will be determined at regional championships in January.