Canada completes weekend sweep in Volleyball Nations League play
Canada overcame the absence of Sharone Vernon-Evans, its most productive player in Volleyball Nations League play, in Saturday's impressive win over a standout U.S. outfit and did enough to eke out a victory over Japan on Sunday.
Men pull out win over Japan, close to within 4 points of Italy for Final Six berth
Up two sets to none in Illinois, the Canadian men watched their opponent fight back to even the match before pulling out a 3-2 victory (25-18, 26-24, 23-25, 21-25, 1513) at Sears Centre Arena in Hoffman Estates, Ill.
The top-five squads from the preliminary round of the 16-team VNL will join the host U.S. in the Final Six at Chicago, beginning July 10 at the University of Illinois' Credit Union 1 Arena.
Sunday's win completed a three-match weekend sweep as Canada defeated China on Friday and will carry a 7-5 record into the final weekend of play in Brazil, where it will face the No. 2-ranked hosts, No. 3 France and No. 5 Italy.
The Canadians sit four points behind the Italians ahead of their June 28 matchup at 4 p.m. ET.
It remains unclear if Vernon-Evans, who entered the weekend as the VNL's top scorer with 158 points, will return to game action next weekend.
