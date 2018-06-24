Canadian men conclude Volleyball Nations League play on positive note

Graham Vigrass had 18 points to lead Canada in a 3-0 win over Japan on Sunday in its final Volleyball Nations League match in Jiangmen, China.

Nick Hoag added 11 points for Canada, which won the three sets 25-23, 25-20, 25-22.

Stephen Maar tacked on three points, making him Canada's leading scorer for the tournament with 165 points.

Issei Otake led Japan with 13 points and Masahiro Yanagida had 11.

Canada put up an 8-7 record at the tournament, failing to advance to the final round by finishing outside the top six.

Poland took the final spot in the field with a 3-0 win over Australia in Melbourne.