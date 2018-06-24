Recap
Canadian men conclude Volleyball Nations League play on positive note
Graham Vigrass had 18 points to lead Canada in a 3-0 win over Japan on Sunday in its final Volleyball Nations League match in Jiangmen, China. The Canadians failed to advance to the final round by finishing outside the top six.
Graham Vigrass leads attack with 18 points, Nick Hoag adds 11 in 3-0 win over Japan
Graham Vigrass had 18 points to lead Canada in a 3-0 win over Japan on Sunday in its final Volleyball Nations League match in Jiangmen, China.
Nick Hoag added 11 points for Canada, which won the three sets 25-23, 25-20, 25-22.
Stephen Maar tacked on three points, making him Canada's leading scorer for the tournament with 165 points.
Issei Otake led Japan with 13 points and Masahiro Yanagida had 11.
Canada put up an 8-7 record at the tournament, failing to advance to the final round by finishing outside the top six.
Poland took the final spot in the field with a 3-0 win over Australia in Melbourne.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.