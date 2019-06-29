Marr's 19 points lead Canada past Italy in men's volleyball

Stephen Maar was the top scorer with 19 points as Canada downed Italy 3-1 on Friday in the last weekend of pool play at the FIVB men's volleyball league.

Canada won the match 15-25, 25-20, 25-22, 25-18, giving Poland the advantage in the race to the final six of the competition July 10-14 in Chicago.

The reigning world champion Polish had defeated Japan 3-1 earlier Friday and now stand at 9-4, compared to both Italy and Canada at 8-5.

Nicholas Hoag added 16 points for Canada and Ryan Sclater brought in another 15 in a well-balanced attack.

Oleg Antonov (who was benched after the third set), Daniele Lavia and Giulio Pinali each scored 14 points for Italy.

WATCH | The complete match between Canada and Italy: