Recap
Canada eliminates Iran at volleyball worlds, ending 3-game skid
Nicholas Hoag leads way with 29 points as Canadians eye 2nd in Pool G
Canada halted its three-game slide at FIVB men's volleyball World Championship by beating Iran 3-2 on Saturday in Sofia, Bulgaria.
Set scores were 25-20, 20-25, 25-15, 23-25, 15-12 in a match that lasted over two hours and eliminated Iran from title contention while keeping Canada in the running for second place in Pool G.
Nicholas Hoag led the Canadians with 29 points and Gord Perrin had 28.
Amir Ghafour had 24 points to pace Iran.
Canada started strong in the fifth set, racing out to a 5-1 lead before a scoreboard malfunction caused a stoppage of play.
Iran went on a 5-1 run when play resumed to tie the score, but Canada rallied to take the set and the win.
