Undefeated U.S. downs Canada 3-1 at men's volleyball world championship
Canadians have lost last 3 matches, fall to 3-3
Canada lost its opening second-round game at the men's world volleyball championship 3-1 to the United States on Friday in Sofia, Bulgaria.
Set scores were 25-17, 25-14, 21-25, 25-17.
Canada dropped its third straight match and fell to 3-3 at the tournament. The undefeated U.S. improved to 6-0.
Gord Perrin led Canada with 17 points, while Nicholas Hoag added 12.
Matthew Anderson of the United States led all scorers with 22 points.
The U.S. leads Pool G with 16 points, followed by Iran at 11 and Canada and co-host Bulgaria at nine. Records from the first round carried over to the second-round pools.
The top teams in each of the second-round pools plus the two best second-place teams qualify for the third round.
Canada next faces Iran on Saturday. Iran and Bulgaria played later Friday.
