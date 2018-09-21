Skip to Main Content
Undefeated U.S. downs Canada 3-1 at men's volleyball world championship

Road To The Olympic Games

Undefeated U.S. downs Canada 3-1 at men's volleyball world championship

Canada dropped its third straight match at the world men's volleyball championship on Friday, falling 3-1 to the U.S.

Canadians have lost last 3 matches, fall to 3-3

The Canadian Press ·
Canada's Gord Perrin, shown in this 2016 file photo, was Canada's leading scorer in a three-sets-to-one loss to the U.S. on Friday in Sofia, Bulgaria. (File/The Associated Press)

Canada lost its opening second-round game at the men's world volleyball championship 3-1 to the United States on Friday in Sofia, Bulgaria.

Set scores were 25-17, 25-14, 21-25, 25-17.

Canada dropped its third straight match and fell to 3-3 at the tournament. The undefeated U.S. improved to 6-0.

Gord Perrin led Canada with 17 points, while Nicholas Hoag added 12.

Matthew Anderson of the United States led all scorers with 22 points.

The U.S. leads Pool G with 16 points, followed by Iran at 11 and Canada and co-host Bulgaria at nine. Records from the first round carried over to the second-round pools.

The top teams in each of the second-round pools plus the two best second-place teams qualify for the third round.

Canada next faces Iran on Saturday. Iran and Bulgaria played later Friday.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices

Related Stories

Broadcast Partners

Popular Now

  1. Find more popular stories

Comments

To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.

By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.

Discover more from CBC

More Stories from us