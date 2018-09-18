Canada suffers 2nd straight loss at world volleyball championship
Canada dropped its second straight match at the world men's volleyball championship on Wednesday, falling 3-1 to France.
Canadians finish pool play 3-2 after dropping final match to France
Canada dropped its second straight match at the world men's volleyball championship on Wednesday, falling 3-1 to France.
Set scores were 25-22, 25-21, 22-25, 25-17.
Earvin Ngapeth led France with a game-high 22 points, including three aces.
Nicholas Hoag led Canada with 15 points, while Sharone Vernon-Evans added 13.
Sixth-ranked Canada finished pool play at 3-2, good for fourth place in Pool B. France, also 3-2, finished third in the pool.
The top four teams in each pool move on to the next round.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.