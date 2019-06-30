Canada finishes men's volleyball Nations League play with a whimper

With little to play for, Canada finished up men's volleyball Nations League play on a low on Sunday.

Facing a strong French side, the Canadians – who on Saturday were eliminated from further contention, following a straight sets loss to Brazil – suffered yet another sweep 3-0 (25-22, 28-26, 25-23) at the hands of the No. 4 side.

Nicholas Hoag led Canada's attack with 16 points.

With the loss, Canada (8-7) finishes the 16-team preliminary round in ninth spot.

"We played well for most part. France played better at the end of sets, and we made a few errors too many," said Canada's coach Glenn Hoag.

"Our team kept their focus all tournament long, which was really good. This competition is very hard [five countries in five weekends], and I am very happy with the effort the group put in. We will get some well-needed rest and regroup for the next objective."

Top ranked Brazil, Iran, Russia, France and Poland have advanced, along with hosts USA, to the next stage, which begins July 10 at the University of Illinois' Credit Union 1 Arena.

While Canada will now shift its focus to men's Olympic Qualification in China, August 9 to 11.