Canada fends off Czechs to book spot in Nations League

Canada defeated the Czech Republic 3-2 (25-17,25-16,21-25,23-25, 15-8) to win the Challenger Cup on Sunday in Lima, Peru.

Even sweeter, the win secured Canada a spot in the 2020 FIVB Volleyball Nations League – the highest tier competition.

Entering the match, both teams were undefeated, with Canada topping Pool B, before dispatching Croatia in the semis.

While the Czechs, winners of Pool A, advanced to the final by defeating Argentina.

Canada started the game strong, with comfortable wins in the opening two sets. The Czechs, however, refused to go quietly.

For the Maple Girls, things started to unravel in the third, following an apparent leg injury to Autumn Bailey of Burlington, Ont. After going up for a block, Bailey landed awkwardly and was unable to return. The team looked rattled following her exit and the Czechs quickly stormed ahead to take the third.

It was the first set Canada had dropped in the tournament. It wouldn't be the last, as the Czechs continued their good form into the fourth to force a fifth and decisive set.

With everything on the line, Canada held firm. Powering to a quick lead and never looking back.

Alexa Lea Gray who scored 27 points was, once again a standout. Jennifer Cross added 16 points, with both Kiera Van Ryk and Emily Maglio each contributing 15 points apiece.

It had been Canada's toughest match and the jubilation and tears showed as the team dropped to their knees in celebration.