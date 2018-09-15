Canada outlasts China for record win at volleyball worlds

Canada's men made history at the world volleyball championships in Bulgaria, but a resilient Chinese outfit didn't make it easy for them.

Down 2-0 in sets in Saturday's Pool B match, China rallied to force a fourth set that contained its' own share of drama.

The Canadians fought back from a 16-12 deficit and twice failed to build on a pair of two-point advantages late before sealing a 25-23 victory.

It is the first time Canada has started with three consecutive wins at worlds; they swept the Netherlands in Wednesday's opener and Egypt on Thursday.

Gord Perrin of Creston, B.C., topped Canada with 26 points while Sharone Vernon-Evans of Scarborough, Ont., added 14.

The Canadian men nearly recorded three straight-set victories in a row for the second time at worlds after doing so in 2014 against Egypt, Mexico and China.

Canada, which sits atop the Pool B standings, began Saturday's match in Ruse, Bulgaria with a 25-22 victory and followed with a 25-19 decision before China (0-3) won its first set against Canada at a world level major tourney since the 2003 World Cup in Hiroshima, Japan.

The Canadians have now split four meetings with China at worlds, dropping the first two in straight sets, in 1974 (Tijuana, Mexico) and 1982 (Buenos Aires, Argentina) and winning in straight sets in Gdansk, Poland in 2014.

Canada returns to action Monday against Brazil.