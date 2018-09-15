Canada outlasts China for record win at volleyball worlds

Skip to Main Content
Road To The Olympic Games

Canada's men have made history at the world volleyball championship with a third straight win to open the tourney, defeating China in four sets on Saturday in Ruse, Bulgaria.

Men’s squad sits 3-0 at tournament for 1st time

Doug Harrison · CBC Sports ·
Gord Perrin and his Canadian teammates pulled out a three sets to one victory over China on Saturday in Ruse, Bulgaria, to open the men's world volleyball championship with three consecutive victories for the first time. (Submitted by FIVB)

Canada's men made history at the world volleyball championships in Bulgaria, but a resilient Chinese outfit didn't make it easy for them.

Down 2-0 in sets in Saturday's Pool B match, China rallied to force a fourth set that contained its' own share of drama.

The Canadians fought back from a 16-12 deficit and twice failed to build on a pair of two-point advantages late before sealing a 25-23 victory.

It is the first time Canada has started with three consecutive wins at worlds; they swept the Netherlands in Wednesday's opener and Egypt on Thursday.

Gord Perrin of Creston, B.C., topped Canada with 26 points while Sharone Vernon-Evans of Scarborough, Ont., added 14.

The Canadian men nearly recorded three straight-set victories in a row for the second time at worlds after doing so in 2014 against Egypt, Mexico and China.

Canada, which sits atop the Pool B standings, began Saturday's match in Ruse, Bulgaria with a 25-22 victory and followed with a 25-19 decision before China (0-3) won its first set against Canada at a world level major tourney since the 2003 World Cup in Hiroshima, Japan.

The Canadians have now split four meetings with China at worlds, dropping the first two in straight sets, in 1974 (Tijuana, Mexico) and 1982 (Buenos Aires, Argentina) and winning in straight sets in Gdansk, Poland in 2014.

Canada returns to action Monday against Brazil.

Doug Harrison

Doug Harrison has covered the professional and amateur scene as a senior writer for CBC Sports since 2003. Previously, the Burlington, Ont., native covered the NHL and other leagues for Faceoff.com. Follow the award-winning journalist @harrisoncbc

