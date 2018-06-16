Recap
Canada swept by host Bulgaria in volleyball Nations League play
Canada dropped a 3-0 decision to host Bulgaria on Saturday in Volleyball Nations League play.
Loss comes day after Canadians stunned Olympic champion Brazil
Canada dropped a 3-0 decision to host Bulgaria on Saturday in Volleyball Nations League play.
Bulgaria's Boyan Yordanov led all players with 21 points in the 25-22, 25-19, 29-27 victory. Graham Vigrass led Canada with 16 points.
The loss came a day after Canada's 3-0 upset win over Olympic champion Brazil.
Canada will play France on Sunday.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.