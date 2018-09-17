Brazil hands Canada 1st loss at world volleyball championship
Reigning Olympic champion Brazil ended Canada's unbeaten run at the world volleyball championship in Ruse, Bulgaria.
Canadians 3-1 going into Tuesday's final pool play game against France
Reigning Olympic champion Brazil ended Canada's unbeaten run at the world volleyball championship in Ruse, Bulgaria.
Brazil downed Canada 3-1 (25-22, 19-25, 25-23, 25-18) on Monday in Pool B action.
The loss dropped Canada's record to 3-1 heading into their first-round finale on Tuesday against France.
Brazil has now won four straight matches against Canada in world championship play. The past three came in straight sets.
Canadian captain Gord Perrin led the team with 18 points. Sharone Vernon-Evans chipped in with 16.
Despite the loss, Canada has secured a spot in the second round.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.