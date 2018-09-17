Skip to Main Content
Brazil hands Canada 1st loss at world volleyball championship

Reigning Olympic champion Brazil ended Canada's unbeaten run at the world volleyball championship in Ruse, Bulgaria.

Canadians 3-1 going into Tuesday's final pool play game against France

Canada's Sharone Vernon-Evans had 16 points in a four-set loss to Brazil Monday at the world volleyball championships. (Alexandre Schneider/Getty Images)

Brazil downed Canada 3-1 (25-22, 19-25, 25-23, 25-18) on Monday in Pool B action.

The loss dropped Canada's record to 3-1 heading into their first-round finale on Tuesday against France.

Brazil has now won four straight matches against Canada in world championship play. The past three came in straight sets.

Canadian captain Gord Perrin led the team with 18 points. Sharone Vernon-Evans chipped in with 16.

Despite the loss, Canada has secured a spot in the second round.

