Pavan, Humana-Paredes lose beach volleyball quarter-final at World Tour Finals

Sarah Pavan and Melissa Humana-Paredes' remarkable beach volleyball season will not include a semifinal match at the World Tour Finals.

The Brazilian tandem of Agatha Bednarczuk and Eduarda "Duda" Santos Lisboa needed just 37 minutes to defeat the Canadians in straight sets, 21-18 and 21-14 in quarter-final action in Rome on Saturday.

Pavan and Humana-Paredes, who won Canada's first-ever beach volleyball world title earlier this summer, clinched an Olympic berth next summer in Tokyo in the process.

The top seeds had earned a quarter-final spot in Rome with a three-set victory over Switzerland's Tanja Huberli and Nina Betschart on Friday for their sixth win in as many World Tour meetings with the Swiss.

WATCH | Canadian duo's journey to a world championship:

The Canadians made history as world champions, but can they come out on top again at Tokyo 2020? 2:38

"At this point it's just about surviving and giving everything you've got," Humana-Paredes, 26, said on Friday. "It's been a long season, you can see it's wearing us down, but … it's whoever wants it more, who has the heart."

In their third season together, the 33-year-old Pavan and Humana-Paredes captured their third gold medal of the World Tour season in Vienna in early August that followed their title win at the inaugural Edmonton Open two weeks earlier and multiple top-10 finishes.

Fourth-seeded Bednarczuk and Duda, the defending World Tour Finals champions, face Brazilian rivals Rebecca Cavalcanti and Ana Patricia Silver on Sunday evening as four teams compete for the $40,000 US first-place prize. They have split four matches on the World Tour.

The other semifinal features No. 10 Joana Heidrich and Anouk Verge-Depre of Switzerland against 20th-seeded Margareta Kozuch and Laura Ludwig of Germany, who will meet for the first time on the international circuit.

Action from the playoff rounds continue on CBC's weekly Road to the Olympic Games show beginning at Saturday at 1 p.m. ET. Return Sunday at 2 p.m. ET for additional coverage.