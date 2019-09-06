Pavan, Humana-Paredes roll into quarters at beach volleyball World Tour Finals

World champion beach volleyball pair Sarah Pavan and Melissa Humana-Paredes are rolling in Rome.

The Canadian duo advanced into the second round of the World Tour Finals with a 21-12, 15-21, 15-7 victory against Switzerland's Tanja Huberli and Nina Betschart on Friday.

Their victory required 40 minutes to complete.

But it wasn't all smooth sailing.

Pavan, 33, and Humana-Paredes, 26, split a pair of main-draw match on Thursday, which required them to win a do-or-die match against Pool A opponents Claudia Scampoli and Claudia Peccinelli. But the Canadian duo quickly did away with their Italian foes 21-13, 21-13.

Pavan and Humana-Paredes now take on Brazil's Agatha Bednarczuk and Eduarda Santos Lisboa in the quarter-finals on Saturday at 6 a.m. ET. Watch the match live on CBCSports.ca.

Action from the playoff rounds continue on CBC's weekly Road to the Olympic Games show beginning at Saturday at 1 p.m. ET. Return Sunday at 2 p.m. ET for additional coverage.

Earlier, Canada's Heather Bansley and Brandie Wilkerson were eliminated in the first round.

The second Canadian duo in Rome fell in straight sets to China's Xinya Xia and Fan Wang 17-21, 15-21 to dash hopes of advancing. Bansley and Wilkerson ended their tournament with one win and two losses.