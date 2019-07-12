Canadians Pavan, Humana-Paredes into Gstaad beach volleyball quarters
Duo won the world championship earlier this month
World champions Sarah Pavan of Kitchener, Ont., and Melissa Humana-Paredes of Toronto have advanced to quarter-finals of the five-star Beach Volleyball Gstaad tournament in Switzerland.
The Canadian team, also defending Gstaad champions, beat Tina Graudina and Anastasija Kravcenoka of Latvia 2-0 (21-16, 21-17) on Friday and will next face Ana Patricia Ramos and Rebecca Silva of Brazil on Saturday.
"It was a tough match against a strong young Latvian team. We were able to manage the pace of the game well with our serving, something we'll need to really utilize against our next opponents," said Humana-Paredes.
The Brazilians advanced to the quarterfinals with a 2-0 (21-16, 21-15) win over the Canadian team of Brandie Wilkerson and Heather Bansley.
Pavan and Humana-Paredes are coming off their world championship win last week in Hamburg.
In men's action, Canada's Sam Pedlow and Sam Schachter finished ninth after losing to Czechs Ondrej Perusic and David Schweiner.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.